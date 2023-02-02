Neena Gupta- Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Vadh’ to Release on Netflix on This Date!

New Delhi: ‘Vadh’ was one of the most loved films by the critics last year. Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's starrer thriller film ‘Vadh’ was released on December 9 in the theaters and captured the audience's attention with its gripping story. While the film received rave reviews from the audience and the critics, now it is all set for its OTT release, and finally, the audience will able to witness the thrill on their home screens.

‘Vadh’ made a lot of chatter around the corners for the amazing performance of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta which truly left everyone impressed. Now as the film has almost paved a month-long journey, it is all set to release on OTT giant Netflix on 3rd February 23, Friday. As the film is finally coming to OTT, the excitement to watch this gripping thriller is at an all-time high.

Speaking about the film, Sanjay Mishra had earlier said, “As an actor I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to see how the audience reacts to the movie.”

To this, Neena Gupta further added, “Vadh is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself.”

‘Vadh’ is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film was released in cinemas on December 9 and received positive responses.