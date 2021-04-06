हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
goodbye

Neena Gupta to play Amitabh Bachchan's wife in 'Goodbye'

Neena Gupta will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and south-sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

Neena Gupta to play Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s wife in &#039;Goodbye&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actor Neena Gupta has joined the cast of ‘Goodbye’, which went on floors recently.

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ star will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and south-sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

In ‘Goodbye’, the 61-year-old star will be essaying the role of Big B`s wife.

This is the first time Neena and Amitabh will be seen opposite each other in a film.

Both Neena and the ‘Sholay’ star share mutual admiration for one another and Neena has been a huge fan of his work.

Thrilled to be a part of the film, she said, "When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn't think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it."

The ‘Agneepath’ star had showered praises for the ‘Pinni’ star in a hand-written note appreciating her performance in the 2018 film ‘Badhaai Ho’.

Neena had earlier worked with Ekta Kapoor in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and now ‘Goodbye’ marks the second film for the duo.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, whose last directorial ‘Super 30’ was a massive success, ‘Goodbye’, a Good Co. production, is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
goodbyeAmitabh BachchanNeena GuptaVikas BahlBalaji TelefilmsReliance entertainment
Next
Story

Loki Trailer: Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston will take you on a fun ride, watch the thrilling trailer!

Must Watch

PT42S

Anil Deshmukh CBI Case: Maharashtra government challenges Bombay HC's decision