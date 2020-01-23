Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2020: Famous films on the freedom fighter

New Delhi: Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, is one of the most celebrated freedom fighters of India. India on Thursday (January 23) is celebrating Netaji's 123rd birth anniversary. He was born in Cuttack, Odisha to Prabhavati Dutt Bose and Janakinath Bose.

Every year on this day, people across the country pay their tributes to the iconic freedom fighter whose famous slogans like 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazdi dunga', 'Jai Hind' and 'Delhi Chalo' sparked patriotism in the hearts of many Indians during the freedom struggle.

On his birth anniversary, let's have a look at how the film fraternity has paid its tribute to Netaji through movies based on the freedom fighter.

'Subhas Chandra', 1966

This film narrates the story of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from a child to a patriotic leader. It was directed by Piyush Bose and made in Bengali. 'Subhas Chandra' starred actors like Amar Dutta, Samar Chatterjee, Ashish Ghosh among others. Ashish Ghose played the role of Netaji.

'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero', 2004

Directed by Shyam Benegal, 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero', featured actors like Sachin Khedekar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajit Kapur, Arif Zakaria and Divya Dutta. The film is about the last five years of Netaji's life and how he formed the Azad Hind Fauj. Sachin Khedekar played the role of Subhas Chandra Bose.

'Ami Shubhash Bolchi', 2011

Bengali film 'Ami Shubhash Bolchi' starred Mithun Chakraborty, Saheb Bhattacharya, Laboni Sarkar, Karan Aanand, Barkha Bisht and Anindya Banerjee. The powerful was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and told the story of a common man, who is inspired by Netaji's ideologies and becomes a hero among the masses.

'Bose: Dead/Alive', 2017

The web series, headlined by Rajkummar Rao, explored the journey of Subhas Chandra Bose from being an introvert to a brave nationalist. It also shows the plane crash in which Netaji was presumed dead.

'Gumnaami', 2019

Srijit Mukherji's Bengali film 'Gumnaami' is based on a mysterious sadhu, Gumnaami Baba, from Faizabad whom some claimed to be Netaji. A section of the people believed that Bose did not die in a plane crash in 1945 and resurfaced as Gumnani Baba in Faizabad later on.