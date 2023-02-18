Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Specially Flew to India for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

New Delhi: After the massive success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, audiences have been waiting with bated breath for auteur director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project. The filmmaker has finally broken his silence and made an officially announcement of foraying into the digital world with first ever web series Heeramandi.

The highly anticipated first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi was dropped today and the audience couldn't stop glancing at all the beautiful courtesans from the world of Heeramandi. With Heeramandi, the ace director will be taking OTT content a notch higher and one should expect all things grand out of this.

The Co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos especially flew down to India to launch the magnum opus project Heeramandi by the award-winning auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both the proclaimed faces exchanged insights on the expanding world of Indian and global storytelling and now variety and diversity in stories were evolving audiences' tastes and it impacts on viewing habits worldwide. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new venture Heeramandi coming on the OTT platform, it can certainly be said that the content on the digital platform will only find strength and more potency since a prolific filmmaker like him is all set to serve his take soon.

Time and again, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delivered aesthetics along with some of the most inspiring storylines. His foray into OTT takes It a notch higher with a promise that the quality and class of content on digital platforms will only amp up after this.