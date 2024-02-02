trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717178
Netizens Are In Love With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' First Look, Call It 'Splendid Masterpiece'

Heeramandi is worth to be reckoned as the biggest show out of India. For the first time ever, the world will see the spectacle coming from the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Netflix. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been released and has left the nation talking about it in no time. Immensely enriched with beautiful aesthetics, a celebrated star cast, and a classical symphony, the director is all set to treat the audience with a show for the first time from India on the global level. Heeramandi is worth to be reckoned as the biggest show out of India. For the first time ever, the world will see the spectacle coming from the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Netflix.

While the teaser left the masses totally enthralled with its mesmerizing visuals, it has brought a storm to the social media universe as netizens on the global level are praising the teaser. Here's how the netizens hailed the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi on their social media. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show is all set to release this year on Netflix worldwide. 

