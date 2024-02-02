Netizens Are Upset As They Think Ranveer Singh 'Deserved Filmfare Award For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii'

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's captivating performance as Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' resonated strongly with both audiences and critics alike. However, despite the widespread love for his portrayal, the disappointment loomed large for fans of Singh at the recent Filmfare Awards 2024 ceremony held in Gujarat. Fans, disheartened by his omission from the winners' list, vocalized their belief that Singh undoubtedly deserved the accolade more than others!

Fans took to their Twitter handle and expressed their displeasure, “Not that Shabana Azmi or Alia were not good. They were. But if Rocky Aur Rani had to get any acting awards, you had to give it to Ranveer Singh." Another user added, "Ranveer as Rocky was the only good performance in that movie, and they awarded the weakest performers in it."

Few took to their social media handle to say, "Also, how did you all decide to award Ranbir for THAT movie?? Alia for RRPK it seems but not Ranveer. I’m watching the movie right now and cannot stop smiling at this adorable character that could’ve easily been cringe if not for Ranveer being pitch perfect!" & "Ranbir was good in animal but oh boy RANVEER SINGH DESERVED THE FILMFARE FOR ROCKY AND RANI.. no one could be Rocky Randhawa. ROCKY RANDHAWA WAS Written JUST FOR RANVEER SINGH .. he owned it and deserved Filmfare best actor #FilmfareAwards2024", "u tryna tell me Ranbir Kapoor won best actor over Ranveer Singh???????? are they fr"

This just goes on to say, that the disparity in award distribution sparked debates among enthusiasts, emphasizing the subjective nature of such recognitions. Singh's admirers, echoing their disappointment, underscored the need for a fair acknowledgment of talent and contribution in the film industry, urging a reconsideration of the awarding process.