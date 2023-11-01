trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682799
Netizens Call Janhvi Kapoor As Mom Sridevi's Doppelganger After Her Look from Devara Releases

While the actress also revealed her character name from the film, 'Thangam', it certainly made the audience see an image of her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi. 

Edited By: Sonal Verma|Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Netizens Call Janhvi Kapoor As Mom Sridevi's Doppelganger After Her Look from Devara Releases Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor had recently dropped the look of her upcoming film Devara and it left everyone stunned. While the actress also revealed her character name from the film, 'Thangam', it certainly made the audience see an image of her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi. 

Time and again Janhvi has proved herself on different grounds of acting with her brilliant performances. While the actress has delivered some amazingly competent performances in Bollywood, she is all set to make her debut in the South cinema with her upcoming Pan India film Devara opposite Jr. NTR. While her fans are extremely excited to watch her in the film, the actress recently dropped her look from the film, which has grabbed an indistinct chatter among her fans who are visualizing the exact resemblance of her mother Sridevi in her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rohit jaiswal (@rohitjswl01)

Having her foot in both the entertainment industries, Hindi and South, Janhvi is indeed taking the legacy of her mother ahead. The actress also exudes sheer commercial appeal on the screen and seeing her look from Devara, it is sure that she is going to ace this role too. The actress has also commenced the second schedule of Dewara in Goa. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. 

