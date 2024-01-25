Netizens Go Gaga Over Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Devilish Avatar In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser

New Delhi: After much wait and anticipation, the teaser of action-thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Pan India star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was finally unveiled. Promising intense action and entertainment, the teaser shows soldiers Kumar and Shroff’s fierce battle with their enemy, the mysterious Kabir played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Even though Prithviraj Sukumaran’s face as the devil is covered with a mask, his voiceover gives major goosebumps in the teaser. Going all massy this time around with his looks and persona in the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser, Prithviraj Sukumaran assures yet another breakthrough performance as he plays a baddie for the first time in a Bollywood movie.

Receiving a big thumbs up from fans all across, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s long hair devilish voice and persona have been trending and winning the internet. Showering praise on the actor, one of the fans wrote, “I don't know if this is Prithvi's voice modulation then I might be wrong but just a possible character review with just Kabir's voice..he is ambitious, confident, broken, hateful, his face or just throat is injured..his voice is breaking..sickness? injury?”

Additionally, other fan comments read as, “‪Mind-blowing stuff this ‬‪#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser has a mega blockbuster return all over it. #PrithvirajSukumaran is going to be a huge asset”, “What a strong voiceover by Prithvi has easily overtaken just with his voice-over and back look”, “Is there anything this man can’t do? True and India star and the voice is to die for”, “Villain”, “ Prithvi as Kabir voice modulation”, “Asli Pan India Star”, and “This is huge” along with thousands of more comments with fire and heart emojis.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is scheduled to release on Eid this year. Apart from this, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ and garnered immense acclaim for his noteworthy portrayal.