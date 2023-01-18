Netizens hail praises on ‘Faraaz’ trailer, say, ‘can’t wait for the film to release!’

New Delhi: The makers of ‘Faraaz’ dropped the much-awaited trailer on Monday. After watching the gripping trailer, audiences are hailing director Hansal Mehta, producers Bhushan Kumar & Anubhav Sinha. The viewers have loved how the trio is bringing out path-breaking projects & speaking untold stories in the finest ways across India. The film is all set to release on the big screen on February 3, 2023.

One user said, “It seems that we are watching the real incident, that's the magic of @mehtahansal #FaraazTrailer.”

Another user said, “My god I just watched #FaraazTrailer and it blew me away. Wishing u luck @mehtahansal sir have always been a fan of your work and hoping will love this one too. ALL THE VERY BEST TO TEAM #Faraaz.”

A viewer also said, “Hits you very hard!! Amazing, Hansal sir. @mehtahansal #Faraaz.”

A user shared, “We need to be thankful to @mehtahansal & @anubhavsinha that they made a movie #Faraaz where followers (or admirers) of famous religious leader Zakir Naik will be shown to whole world how they wreaked havoc on innocent people in name of Allah #HoleyArtisanBakery #Dhakaattack.”

A user also shares, “Can't wait to see this. OMG February is going to be amazing.”

Based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, ‘Faraaz’ is an untold heroic tale about a young boy who stood tall in the darkest times.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. ‘Faraaz’ is all set to release on February 3, 2023.