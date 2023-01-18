topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
FARAAZ

Netizens hail praises on ‘Faraaz’ trailer, say, ‘can’t wait for the film to release!’

Netizens reacted to the trailer of Hansal Mehta 'Faraaz' and praised the performances of the actors, saying that they can't wait for the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Netizens hail praises on ‘Faraaz’ trailer, say, ‘can’t wait for the film to release!’

New Delhi: The makers of ‘Faraaz’ dropped the much-awaited trailer on Monday. After watching the gripping trailer, audiences are hailing director Hansal Mehta, producers Bhushan Kumar & Anubhav Sinha. The viewers have loved how the trio is bringing out path-breaking projects & speaking untold stories in the finest ways across India. The film is all set to release on the big screen on February 3, 2023. 

One user said, “It seems that we are watching the real incident, that's the magic of @mehtahansal #FaraazTrailer.”  

Another user said, “My god I just watched #FaraazTrailer and it blew me away. Wishing u luck @mehtahansal sir have always been a fan of your work and hoping will love this one too. ALL THE VERY BEST TO TEAM #Faraaz.”  

A viewer also said, “Hits you very hard!! Amazing, Hansal sir.  @mehtahansal #Faraaz.”   

A user shared, “We need to be thankful to @mehtahansal & @anubhavsinha that they made a movie #Faraaz where followers (or admirers) of famous religious leader Zakir Naik will be shown to whole world how they wreaked havoc on innocent people in name of Allah #HoleyArtisanBakery #Dhakaattack.” 

A user also shares, “Can't wait to see this. OMG February is going to be amazing.”  

Based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, ‘Faraaz’ is an untold heroic tale about a young boy who stood tall in the darkest times.  

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. ‘Faraaz’ is all set to release on February 3, 2023. 

Live Tv

FaraazHansal Mehta FaraazZahaan KapoorFaraaz trailerFaraaz trailer reactionFaraaz release date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?