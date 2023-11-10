New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ has recently dropped a trailer. It has set the internet abuzz, as Fatima Sana Shaikh’s strong, powerful, and fierce portrayal of the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi has left netizens in awe. The plot of the movie 'Sam Bahadur' had already kept the netizens high on excitement as it focuses on the life of Sam Manekshaw, one of India's most celebrated military leaders. However, the addition of Fatima Sana Shaikh's portrayal of Indira Gandhi has added another layer of excitement to the project.

From the moment the trailer was released, netizens have been raving about Fatima Sana Shaikh's bold and unconventional decision to step into the shoes of a public figure as iconic as Indira Gandhi. Many actors might shy away from portraying such a significant political figure, but Fatima's fearless approach has been widely applauded.

What has struck viewers the most is Fatima's uncanny resemblance to Indira Gandhi in the trailer. The actress has not only mastered the look but has also managed to capture the essence of Indira Gandhi through her mannerisms and expressions. Her dialogues are delivered with gravitas, and her body language exudes the confidence and power that were synonymous with the former Prime Minister. While a user commented, "FATIMAFATIMAFATIMAFATIMA!!!!! cannot wait!! Letsssgooo!!! @fatimasanashaikh You are incredible." Another user said, "Can't wait @fatimasanashaikh. This looks promising! The story of Sam Manekshaw... Kudos to you @fatimasanashaikh for portraying the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi so well! My heart is full! Proud and how. Can't wait for the movie to come out!"

The anticipation for 'Sam Bahadur' has reached new heights, and it's clear that Fatima's portrayal of the former Prime Minister will be a significant highlight of the film and a defining moment in her career.