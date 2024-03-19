NewsEntertainmentMovies
BASTAR: THE NAXAL STORY

Netizens Laud Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' For Bringing The Harsh Reality To The Big Screens

A netizen watched the film and praised it highly on social media. She also shared a clip from the film where she thanked the makers for exposing the hard-hitting reality of a journalist and the leading newspaper. 

Mar 19, 2024
Netizens Laud Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' For Bringing The Harsh Reality To The Big Screens Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story ' has released, the film has been making uproar noises everywhere. While the film is having a hard impact on the audience's minds with its story, they are also making the characters in the film most relatable. 

Recently, a netizen watched the film and praised it highly on social media. She also shared a clip from the film where she thanked the makers for exposing the hard-hitting reality of a journalist and the leading newspaper. 

Sharing the video on social media, the user wrote, saying, "In a world where the media often dictates the narrative, #BastarTheNaxalStory stands out for its courage to challenge the status quo. Thank you for exposing the biases." 

There is no denying the fact that Bastar: The Naxal Story has opened many unhidden truths about the nations, and the film has revealed the double standard faces of politics and the journalists who were part of the rise of the Naxalites in the nation.

The film even received standing ovations from the audiences at several screenings and has left everyone in tears. Following the release, CRPF Jawans also praised the film and expressed their gratitude to the makers for bringing the truth to the nation.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and features Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now screening in nationwide cinemas. 

