New Delhi: Fans are eagerly awaiting Yami soon-to-release 'Article 370'. With the teaser of the film getting a roaring response from the masses, the recently released song 'Dua' that has already started making headlines.

The song crooned by Jubin Nautiyal has music from Shashwat Sachdev, and this beautiful song is a tribute to all the heroes of the nation who served the country selflessly in which Yami Gautam plays the character of an intelligence officer. Since the song was released, netizens have been highly praised for the theme, composition, and character of Yami Gautam.

An excited fan said, "Super excited to watch Yami as an intelligence officer once again". Another netizen wrote, "Yami Gautam perfectly pulls the role of an intelligence officer. No one better to play the role"

Hailing the dedication of Yami, a user wrote, "Cannot think of anyone to play the role of an officer like Yami Gautam!The dedication that she shows towards the character is totally amazing." A social media user praised Yami's look in the uniform and wrote, "You look absolutely stunning in the uniform Yami. Counting down the days till we can witness you in the theaters."

A social media user lauded the actress's script selection by writing, "After giving 'A Thursday' "Lost' and many more, Yami Gautam, we can not wait to see you in Article 370." Another user wrote, "Yami, your role in Article 370's Teaser as an intelligence officer is absolutely phenomenal! Your portayal is authentic and gripping. Can not wait to watch it on big screen"

'Article 370' is said to be another exciting film from the leading actress, and the teaser promises another solid performance combined with adrenaline rush, thrills, and powerful content. The actor will be seen in the action-packed avatar in the political-action-thriller film, which is inspired by true events. The film will be released in cinemas on February 23, 2024.

Talking about the film 'Article 370', the film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Production, Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. The film, directed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale, features an ensemble cast alongside Yami Gautam in the lead role. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will be also seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'