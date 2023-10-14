New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is on a roll! Her much-awaited film 'Dhak Dhak' released in cinemas on October 13. Moreover, the teaser for one of her biggest films, 'Sam Bahadur' is out now as well. 'Sam Bahadur' also stars Vicky Kaushal. Fatima Sana Shaikh is receiving rave reviews for her performance in the role of a travel blogger in 'Dhak Dhak'. The audiences couldn't stop praising her biker appearance in the film, and they were all in praise for her layered performance. Her versatility is something that connects her every performance easily with the audience, and her character of Sky in 'Dhak Dhak' is another example of her wide range of talent.

Widely-appreciated for her acting prowess, Fatima is a recognized name in the industry who has continually proven her talent since her first film. No wonder, Fatima is evolving as a promising talent. She has carved her name in the hearts of the masses through her extraordinary talent and performances.

MANY CONGRATS @taapsee for getting our Hearts do #DhakDhak & cheer for 4 Wonder Women courtesy @deespeak with #FatimaSanaShaikh #RatnaPathakShah & #SanjanaSanghi ONLY thing MISSING here was ur own presence @taapsee may be as a 5th Biker GREAT MEMORABLE FIRST for #OutsidersFilms October 14, 2023

Moreover, the teaser of her most-awaited 'Sam Bahadur' has also been released, and the actress will be seen donning a different yet interesting character in the biopic film. The teaser features her in the powerful character of Smt. Indira Gandhi. Right from the character's appearance and look, it has been certain that Fatima is going to bring the character to life with her powerful and impactful performance. The film is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023, in cinemas.

#DhakDhak dekhi.. what a movie..

I hv always loved @deespeak and #RatnaPathakShah but how brilliant were #SanjanaSanghi and #FatimaSanaShaikh

A Beautiful story, lovely cinematography and Wowww BG Score.

Kudos to @taapsee on her first Production _

More strength ___ — Evan (@Evansharma11) October 13, 2023

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.The film is about four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La. The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies.

'Dhak Dhak' is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film has arrived in theaters on October 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, besides 'Metro in Dinon', she will be seen in Sam Bahadur and also have a performance-centric remake of the Tamil film 'Aruvi'.