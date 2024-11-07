Netizens Praise Vikrant Massey Starrer The Sabarmati Report Trailer; "Expecting Nothing Less Than A BLOCKBUSTER"

New Delhi: The trailer of Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report was released just yesterday and has captivated the masses. Gripping, hard-hitting, and impactful, the trailer suggests that the film is set to expose brutal truths that the common person may not be aware of about one of the most devastating incidents in Indian history. Since its release, the trailer has sparked widespread discussion. Netizens are highly impressed and have flooded social media with their praise.

Here’s how the netizens are reacting to the trailer of The Sabarmati Report:

It's really IMPACTFUL! __ #TheSabarmatiReportTrailer has finally dropped, isn't just about history; it's about facing the uncomfortable truths we've ignored for so long. Kudos to #TheSabarmatiReport team for bringing this story to light which Congress tried to paint as riots._ pic.twitter.com/JZ6bfzk6F6 — Vishal Kumar (@vishalkr_1) November 6, 2024

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra,The film will be releasing in theatres on 15th November 2024.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.