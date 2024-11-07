Advertisement
THE SABARMATI REPORT

Netizens Praise Vikrant Massey Starrer The Sabarmati Report Trailer; "Expecting Nothing Less Than A BLOCKBUSTER"

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The trailer of Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report was released just yesterday and has captivated the masses. Gripping, hard-hitting, and impactful, the trailer suggests that the film is set to expose brutal truths that the common person may not be aware of about one of the most devastating incidents in Indian history. Since its release, the trailer has sparked widespread discussion. Netizens are highly impressed and have flooded social media with their praise.

Here’s how the netizens are reacting to the trailer of The Sabarmati Report: 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra,The film will be releasing in theatres on 15th November 2024.

