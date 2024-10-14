Netizens React to ‘CRAZXY’ Announcement: 'Another Masterpiece Loading After Tumbbad'

The makers of 'Tumbbad' have stirred up a wave of excitement with the announcement of their next film, ‘CRAZXY,’ set to release on March 7, 2025. Following the phenomenal success of ‘Tumbbad,’ which recently had a triumphant re-release, fans and critics alike are buzzing about this new project starring Sohum Shah.

The motion poster has set social media ablaze, with netizens flooding platforms to share their reactions. One user exclaimed, “Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad, and now this! This studio is going to be known as the goated studio.” Another commented, “Excited to see what madness CRAZXY brings after the masterpiece!”

Fans are eager to see what the filmmakers will deliver next. “Another masterpiece loading!,” said one enthusiastic viewer. Sohum Shah’s involvement has also sparked excitement, with one fan stating, “Sohum sir is cooking!”

The anticipation is palpable, with many hoping ‘CRAZXY’ will match the high standards set by its predecessors. “SOHUM SHAH and his production house take time to craft movies, but what they create always has enduring value. Cannot wait for CRAZXY! Hope it'll measure up to the quality of Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad,” another user noted.

As excitement continues to build, another user declared, “Bohot Crazxy hone wala hai! THIS POSTER HAS ME COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS! #Crazxy.” Another added, “Whoa! Crazxy is coming in HOT! Never thought they'd flip the script like this after Tumbbad. This is gonna be WILD! #CrazxyPoster.”

Have a look at the poster here:

With such enthusiastic reactions, it's clear that fans are ready for the next chapter from the creators of Tumbbad. The buzz surrounding ‘CRAZXY’ promises to make the wait an exhilarating journey.