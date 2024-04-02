Advertisement
LSD2

Netizens React To Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose, Says, 'A Dose Of Pure Cinematic Brilliance'

The video launched has left the netizens gushing about it, as this is something that no one has thought of coming. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 08:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 set the perfect tone for the arrival of bold, gripping, and shocking content. Further to this, producer Ektaa R. Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee elevated the excitement with a disclaimer before the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose. When the first dose was dropped, it left everyone surprised. 

Extremely gripping and shocking, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose was indeed worth a disclaimer as it's a kind of content that was bold, revealing, and explicitly gripping. The video launched has left the netizens gushing about it, as this is something that no one has thought of coming. 

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose has shaken the nerves of the netizens, and they have flooded social media with discussions related to the film. Here, let's have a look at what they have to say. 

 

 

 

 

Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024. 

