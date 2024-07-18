Netizens Shower Love On Shraddha Kapoor As 'Stree 2' Trailer Drops, 'Ye Stree Toh Dhamaka...'

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor debuts in the trailer for 'Stree 2', generating buzz and excitement among fans eager to see her character's evolution in the sequel. After a long wait, the trailer has been released, building anticipation around the film. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who played the ghost in the 2018 film 'Stree', has stirred excitement with the sequel's trailer, following her transformative role and the anticipation it created. While the audience has been eagerly waiting for the sequel, the trailer has arrived as a treat. Especially for the actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, Shraddha has initiated a new conversation amongst her fans. This has left social media buzzing with high anticipation to watch the actress in the film.

Here's how netizens are reacting

One user commented, "Will watch #Stree2 for the plot. OUT NOW

The plot: #ShraddhaKapoor "

Another said, "my pretty bub is finally back onscreen"

while one wrote, "Get ready for the ultimate showdown as Sarkata meets her match in a heart-pounding faceoff. Brace yourself for an electrifying rollercoaster of suspense and thrill in #Stree2 starring #ShraddhaKapoor. The battle of wills is about to take you on an insane ride you won't forget!"

A fan commented, "O My God

What a Shraddha's look

What a Crispy Dialogues

What a Shraddha's dance look

Stree 2 iz going to rock & shock !!!"

Another wrote, "O stree..... Jaldi aaao. Tumhara wait kr rha hai pura hindustan @shraddhakapoor"

One added, "ye stree toh dhamaka machane wali hai"

And another wrote, "Stree jaldi aao aap se dobara milane ke liye intezar kar rahe hai"

With the release of the 'Stree 2' trailer, excitement peaks as fans anticipate Shraddha Kapoor's return in this horror-comedy, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and others.