NewsEntertainmentMovies
BHEDIYA

New wolf on the block! Bhediya's trailer date reveal will leave you howling for more- WATCH

The video takes us into the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh as we witness many suspenseful moments and hear a simmering folk tribute to the mythical Bhediya. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video takes us into the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh as we witness many suspenseful moments and hear a simmering folk tribute to the mythical Bhediya.
  • The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of Varun’s journey in the industry.

Trending Photos

New wolf on the block! Bhediya's trailer date reveal will leave you howling for more- WATCH

New Delhi: The jungle is hiding a wild secret! If the trailer announcement of Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan’s collaboration Bhediya is anything to go by, an exciting big-screen adventure awaits Indian audiences. 

The video takes us into the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh as we witness many suspenseful moments and hear a simmering folk tribute to the mythical Bhediya. The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of Varun’s journey in the industry. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer marks director Amar Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Looks like Amar is all set to entertain everyone with a grand creature comedy in his latest outing.

Bhediya also unites Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of  Badlapur. 

Is the Bhediya real? Is it our friend, is it our foe? What happens next? The trailer will unveil all truths soon! 

The Bhediya trailer will drop on the 19th of October. 

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan, releasing in cinemas on 25th November 2022.

Live Tv

BhediyaBhediya teaserBhediya trailerBhediya release dateVarun DhawanKriti Sanon

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022