Nikamma Trailer: Superwoman Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia present an entertaining ride - Watch

Nikamma Trailer: The action entertainer of the year is here with Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty!

New Delhi:  The much-awaited trailer of Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty has been dropped online by the makers and the fans are liking it already. A Sabbir Khan directorial, Nikamma, is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, bringing Abhimanyu in a fierce and full of action avatar.

The internet sensation, Shirley Setia who started her journey by singing, will be making her big-screen debut with Nikamma. The on-screen chemistry of Abhimanyu and Shirley will be something to look out for in the film!

The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty is seen donning a saree, going completely de-glam, and will be seen in a role that she has never done before!  

The massy action entertainer will hit theatres on June 17, 2022.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on June 17, 2022.

 

