New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty has been dropped online by the makers and the fans are liking it already. A Sabbir Khan directorial, Nikamma, is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, bringing Abhimanyu in a fierce and full of action avatar.

The internet sensation, Shirley Setia who started her journey by singing, will be making her big-screen debut with Nikamma. The on-screen chemistry of Abhimanyu and Shirley will be something to look out for in the film!

The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty is seen donning a saree, going completely de-glam, and will be seen in a role that she has never done before!

The massy action entertainer will hit theatres on June 17, 2022.

