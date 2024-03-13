Nitesh Tiwari Kickstarts The Shoot Of His Next, Brace Yourself For An Exciting Lineup Ahead

New Delhi: Nitesh Tiwari is indeed one of the most prominent filmmakers in Bollywood. The prolific filmmaker has given the Indian Cinema its biggest blockbuster ever. Following the global success of Dangal, he scored history with 'Chhichhore' and also proved his mettle with his last year's release Bawaal. Ahead of this, the filmmaker has an interesting line of films while he has started working on his next.

As per the source, "Nitesh Tiwari has started working on his next project. The film filmmaker will be coming up with an interesting story and will be a grand venture. Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming project promises to be a grand and captivating narrative. The acclaimed director, whose track record includes delivering record-breaking hits, has initiated the groundwork for another masterpiece. Apart from this, the filmmaker also has an interesting lineup of films for all to look forward to in" the coming year."

While his every content and film has served the audiences with relatable content, the audiences always look forward to knowing what the ace filmmaker has in store to serve them next.

Given the stellar track record, it will be exciting to see what Nitesh has in store for audiences this time round. The anticipation for his next yet-to-be-announced project is building with each passing day as taking into consideration his previous releases, it won't be enormous to say whatever project Nitesh is working on, the one thing is right to say that it will be worth the wait.