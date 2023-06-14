topStoriesenglish2621362
Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Starring Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Be Made On Massive Scale

Ramayana Movie: The new film is going to reportedly star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:47 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is gearing up to bring epic mythological drama which is going to be the magnum opus, ever produced in Indian cinema.

As per an internal industry source, "Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors of the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year." It will be made on a massive scale, with some never seen before high-octane visuals. With state-of-the-art equipment, techniques and effects implemented, the magnum opus is being undertaken by the largest team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. A grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are being created to build the world of Ramayana.

Apart from this, Nitesh is set to bring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal'. The film is slated to release on 6 Oct 2023.

