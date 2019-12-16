Nora Fatehi sizzles in new 'Street Dancer 3D' poster – See inside

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Street Dancer 3 D'. After sharing the first look posters of lead actors—Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the makers have now shared a new poster featuring Nora Fatehi.

Nora will be seen in the biggest 3D dance film ever. She is playing a pivotal part in 'Street Dancer 3D'. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter.

He wrote: #NoraFatehi... New poster of #StreetDancer3D... Trailer drops on 18 Dec 2019... Directed by Remo D’Souza... 24 Jan 2020 release. #StreetDancer3DTrailer

'Street Dancer 3D' is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. This will be Varun and Shraddha's second film together after 'ABCD 2'. Their on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by one and sundry so far.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was set to star opposite Varun but after her sudden exit, Shraddha came on board.

The film also stars ace choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva in a pivotal part.