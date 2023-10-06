New Delhi: The Indian entertainment industry is renowned for its vibrant and catchy songs that have the power to transport us into a world of joy and celebration. While the songs themselves are catchy, it is the actresses who breathe life into them with their electrifying performances. In this article, we'll dive into the world of Bollywood's dance divas, who have not only entertained but also redefined the essence of party anthems with their sheer talent and charisma.

Nora Fatehi - Dilbar

Nora Fatehi has made a name for herself in Bollywood with her amazing dance skills. She has featured in many songs, but one of her most popular ones is Dilbar from the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The song has Nora Fatehi performing a belly dance that mesmerizes the viewers. Nora's graceful yet powerful dance moves redefined dance numbers in Bollywood. Whenever Nora appears on the screen, you can be sure that it's time to hit the dance floor.

Zareen Khan - Character Dheela Hai

Zareen Khan appeared in a special song in the 2011 film Ready, called Character Dheela Hai. The song featured her dancing in various outfits and settings, and its lively and peppy vibe made it a crowd-pleaser. Even today, the song continues to resonate with audiences, and its enduring popularity has gained new fans from the younger generation as well.

Malaika Arora - Munni Badnaam

Malaika Arora is one of the most glamorous and stylish divas of Bollywood. She has been a part of many hit songs, but one of her most memorable ones is Munni Badnaam from the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg. The song was a huge success and became one of the most played songs at parties and weddings.

Malika Sherawat - Jalebi Bai

Malika Sherawat is another Bollywood bombshell who has sizzled in many party songs. One of her most popular ones is Jalebi Bai from the 2011 film Double Dhamaal. The song is a humorous and lively number that makes us laugh and dance along.

Kiara Advani - Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast

The romance and action movie 'Machine' features the talented Kiara Advani and Mustafa Burmawala in its lead roles. One of the standout moments in the movie is a song that pays homage to the classic track 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' from the film 'Mohra,' originally sung by the incredible duo of Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan. In 'Machine,' this iconic song is revived with a fresh twist and is beautifully rendered by Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar.