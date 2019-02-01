हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan prep for ABCD 3—Pic proof

'ABCD 3' is being helmed by Remo D' Souza 

Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan prep for ABCD 3—Pic proof
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who shot to fame with her killer dance moves in song 'Dilbar' has three big films in her kitty. Nora will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat', John Abraham's 'Batla House' and Varun Dhawan's 'ABCD 3'. The actress took to Instagram recently and shared a pic with 'ABCD 3' squad.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

'ABCD 3' is being helmed by Remo D' Souza and a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK. The film completed its first schedule in Punjab recently.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor plays the other female lead in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on November 8, 2019, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Talking about her role in the film, Nora had earlier told DNA, "I'm very excited to be a part of this project. Remo sir is extremely talented and I look forward to learning a lot from him. I’m equally thrilled to work with Varun and Shraddha, the trio has done an amazing job in their last venture (ABCD 2) and I can’t wait to join the squad. This is going to be an epic experience."

Are you as excited about the film as we are?

Tags:
Nora FatehiVarun DhawanABCD 3Shraddha KapoorRemo D'Souza
Next
Story

Sarah Paulson's 'Run' to release on Jan 24, 2020

Must Watch

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition slams Budget 2019, calls it a "Vote Budget"