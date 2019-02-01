Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan prep for ABCD 3—Pic proof

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who shot to fame with her killer dance moves in song 'Dilbar' has three big films in her kitty. Nora will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat', John Abraham's 'Batla House' and Varun Dhawan's 'ABCD 3'. The actress took to Instagram recently and shared a pic with 'ABCD 3' squad.

'ABCD 3' is being helmed by Remo D' Souza and a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK. The film completed its first schedule in Punjab recently.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor plays the other female lead in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on November 8, 2019, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Talking about her role in the film, Nora had earlier told DNA, "I'm very excited to be a part of this project. Remo sir is extremely talented and I look forward to learning a lot from him. I’m equally thrilled to work with Varun and Shraddha, the trio has done an amazing job in their last venture (ABCD 2) and I can’t wait to join the squad. This is going to be an epic experience."

