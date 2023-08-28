Not Ramaiya Vastavaiy: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Long Teaser, Jawan Song To Be Unveiled On Aug 29

New Delhi: During the recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan pleasantly surprised his fans by sharing a teaser of the upcoming song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his highly anticipated movie 'Jawan'. Now, without any further delay, the makers are here to release and tease the audience with additional glimpses of the third song from the film. The makers of 'Jawan' are all set to release the song tomorrow, on August 29.

After treating the audience with a high-energy celebration song called 'Zinda Banda' and a heartfelt romantic melody titled 'Chaleya', the time is arriving to turn up the heat on the dance floors with a party anthem called 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from the movie 'Jawan'.

The teaser showcased SRK's electrifying and infectious energy, which has definitely heightened the audience's expectations. With SRK setting the playful vibes in the teaser for 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', the makers are now putting out an extended video from the track. Giving a little of all flavours to the viewers! Regardless, the new content and posters will continue to play with the excitement level of audiences and fans, the song is all set for its release tomorrow!

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.