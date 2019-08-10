Not saying because Radhika Apte is in it: Netflix's latest on 'Andhadhun' winning National Award is unmissable

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte's omnipresence on Netflix has often become a subject for trolls. And time and again, the web-series giant has defended replied to trolls in hilarious ways. Series like Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul have one element in common—Miss Apte.

So when Radhika Apte starrer 'Andhadhun' won the best film award at National Film Awards, Netflix India had the most hilarious wish.

“Congratulations to Andhadhun on winning the National Award for Best Hindi film. We're not saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. #NationalFilmAwards”, read their official Twitter account.

Check out the tweet here:

Congratulations to Andhadhun on winning the National Award for Best Hindi film. We're not saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it.#NationalFilmAwards — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 9, 2019

Hilarious, right?

Coming to the film 'Andhadhun', it starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role and was a huge hit at the box office. The film received rave reviews and was rich in terms of content.

The film also released in China and was hailed by the audience there as well.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Andhadhun' is a black comedy thriller written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.