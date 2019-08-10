close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhadhun

Not saying because Radhika Apte is in it: Netflix's latest on 'Andhadhun' winning National Award is unmissable

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte starrer 'Andhadhun' won the best film award at the National Film Awards and Netflix had the most hilarious wish! 

Not saying because Radhika Apte is in it: Netflix&#039;s latest on &#039;Andhadhun&#039; winning National Award is unmissable

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte's omnipresence on Netflix has often become a subject for trolls. And time and again, the web-series giant has defended replied to trolls in hilarious ways. Series like Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul have one element in common—Miss Apte.

So when Radhika Apte starrer 'Andhadhun' won the best film award at National Film Awards, Netflix India had the most hilarious wish.

“Congratulations to Andhadhun on winning the National Award for Best Hindi film. We're not saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. #NationalFilmAwards”, read their official Twitter account.

Check out the tweet here:

Hilarious, right?

Coming to the film 'Andhadhun', it starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role and was a huge hit at the box office. The film received rave reviews and was rich in terms of content.

The film also released in China and was hailed by the audience there as well.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Andhadhun' is a black comedy thriller written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao.

Tags:
AndhadhunNational Film AwardsRadhika ApteNetflix
Next
Story

Only gratification one can ask for: Sonam Kapoor on National Award for 'PadMan'

Must Watch

PT38M3S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day