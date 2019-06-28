close

Marjaavan

Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg in 'Marjaavaan'

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg in &#039;Marjaavaan&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

New Delhi: 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' actor Nushrat Bharucha has been roped in for a song in the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Marjaavaan'.

Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter by sharing a snap from the song, which is composed by Honey Singh.

In the dim-lit still, Malhotra and Bharucha are seen sporting edgy attires while posing with background dancers behind them.

"Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan... The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat... Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 2 Oct 2019 release," he tweeted.

The first look poster of the film, which will also start Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, was unveiled last year, and its tagline "Ishq mein marenge bhi, maarenge bhi," hints at the film being a feisty love story.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie will see Sidharth sharing screen space with Riteish for the second time after 'Ek Villain' in 2014. He has also teamed up with his 'Aiyaary' co-star Rakul.

'Marjaavaan' will hit the big screens on October 2 this year.

