Nushrratt Bharuccha begins shoot for an unannounced project, teases pic online!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Nushrratt Bharuccha has kickstarted the shoot for an unannounced project in Mumbai today. The actress took to her social media, and shared a picture of herself, looking all things excited and stoked to be "Back on Sets".

Nushrratt shared a picture with her makeup artist, on which she wrote, "Back To Shoot!!! Yay!!!"

She also posted another picture, marking the day, on which she wrote, "Morning!!!"

Nushrratt recently started dubbing for her another upcoming project, "Chhorii", touted to be a horror drama. By the looks of it, the actress is super excited to get back to sets, after the lockdown norms have relaxed.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang', 'Chhorii' and the unannounced project.