Nushrratt Bharuccha gets injured while shooting for ‘Chhorii 2’

Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha got a cut on her face while performing an action sequence for `Chhorii 2` recently. In an Instagram video shared by her friend and actress Ishita Raj, Nushrratt can be seen lying in the doctor`s clinic and getting her cut stitched.

Nushrratt reposted the same video on her Instagram. Ishita tried her best to divert Nushrrat`s mind while the doctor was stitching up the wound. Nushrrat suffered cuts while shooting for the film in December 2022 as well.

Last year, she posted a snap where she got cuts and bruises on the hand. She wrote, "And the cuts and bruises have begun!! #Chhorii2." `Chhorii` director Vishal Furia reposted her Instagram story and praised her. He wrote, "Wounds of Bravery for this bigger adventure. This is why we love you" to which Nushrratt replied, "Awwww sir."

Speaking of `Chhori`, it`s helmed by Vishal Furia and it was streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. In December 2021, the makers announced the sequel. Nushrratt will also be seen in an upcoming family entertainer film `Selfie` along with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. Apart from that, she also has a drama thriller `Akelli` in her kitty.