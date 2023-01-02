topStoriesenglish
Nushrratt Bharuccha posts pics from Chhorii 2 set, leaves fans excited

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorri sequel is set to pick up Sakshi's story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares.

 

NEW DELHI: Having delivered a power-packed performance in 'Chhorii' (2021) winning huge critical acclaim, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha followed the hit game with yet another movie titled 'Janhit Mein Jaari' (2022). Continuing the exciting journey of 'Chhorii', the versatile actress has recently commenced shooting for 'Chhorii 2'. 

While the audience and her fans loved her impeccable performance in 'Chhorii' season one and are eagerly awaiting for part two of the movie, the gorgeous actress has kept their excitement intact by sharing a few glimpses of 'Chhorii 2' on her social media recently that has also piqued huge curiosity by mentioning, "Back to it!! The ganne ke khet!! #Chhorii2".

In 'Chhorii', the versatile actress played the role of Meenal, a pregnant woman who starts experiencing paranormal activities. In the recent years, Nushrratt has given fabulous performances which have been loved by audiences and critics alike. 

Apart from 'Chhorii 2', Nushrratt has an interesting line up of films including 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

