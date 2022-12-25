Nushrratt Bharuccha shares glimpse of her ‘Scary Christmas’ from the sets of ‘Chhori 2’- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally commenced the shoot of ‘Chhorii 2’ and fans cannot wait to get another update on the film. Now with today being Christmas Day for all of us, some have plans to party, and some will spend time with family but the ‘Chhorii 2’ actress will continue shooting for the film.

After winning an award for ‘Chhorii’ at Filmfare middle east awards recently, she and her team kick-started the shoot for ‘Chhorii 2’ a few weeks ago, and are shooting for the film currently.

Taking to social media, she shared a picture of a clapping board and writes “A scary Christmas for us!”

See the pic shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bharuccha had won accolades for layered performance as Meenal for the horror film, ‘Chhorii’. In these past years, the actress has given various performances which have been loved by the audiences and critics alike. One of the most loved characters was in her film ‘Chhorii’ where she played a pregnant woman and threw light on the social issue for female foeticide.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, she has an interesting lineup of films like 'Chhorii 2' - sequel of her critically acclaimed film, 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.