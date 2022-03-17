हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha thanks her mother, call her 'favourite Chhorii', find out the reason

A horror-drama, Chhorii features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime in November 2021. 

Nushrratt Bharuccha thanks her mother, call her &#039;favourite Chhorii&#039;, find out the reason
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Nushrratt Bharuccha's power-packed performance in 'Chhorii' has left the audiences and critics in great admiral for the actress. She now wins 'Iconic Best Actress - Critics' for 'Chhorii'. 

Speaking about it, Nushrratt said, "It really means a lot to receive the Best Actress Award by Critics for Chhorii. The film is extremely special to me and close to my heart. I want to take this moment to thank my co-stars, producers and directors who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to play Meenal on screen. I couldn't be there to receive the award, because I'm stuck at shoot here. The best part is my favourite Chhorrii went to recieve the award on my behalf. It was such a proud and heartwarming moment for me."

The actress couldn't be present to receive the award, hence her mother received the award on her behalf at the award show in Mumbai. 

The actress has previously essayed glamourous roles in the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and entertained the audience in movies like 'Dream Girl' and 'Chhalaang'. With 'Chorrii', she proved her mettle as a performer. 

She will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 'Ram Setu'.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nushrratt BharucchaChhoriiChhorii filmNushrratt Bharuccha picsBollywood
Next
Story

Sharmaji Namkeen trailer: Late Rishi Kapoor discovers love for cooking, Paresh Rawal takes on the baton effortlessly

Must Watch

PT3M

Breaking News: Bhupendra Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi