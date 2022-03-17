Nushrratt Bharuccha thanks her mother, call her 'favourite Chhorii', find out the reason

NEW DELHI: Nushrratt Bharuccha's power-packed performance in 'Chhorii' has left the audiences and critics in great admiral for the actress. She now wins 'Iconic Best Actress - Critics' for 'Chhorii'.

Speaking about it, Nushrratt said, "It really means a lot to receive the Best Actress Award by Critics for Chhorii. The film is extremely special to me and close to my heart. I want to take this moment to thank my co-stars, producers and directors who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to play Meenal on screen. I couldn't be there to receive the award, because I'm stuck at shoot here. The best part is my favourite Chhorrii went to recieve the award on my behalf. It was such a proud and heartwarming moment for me."

The actress couldn't be present to receive the award, hence her mother received the award on her behalf at the award show in Mumbai.

The actress has previously essayed glamourous roles in the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and entertained the audience in movies like 'Dream Girl' and 'Chhalaang'. With 'Chorrii', she proved her mettle as a performer.

She will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 'Ram Setu'.

