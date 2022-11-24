topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
NUSHRRATT BHARRUCCHA

Nushrratt Bharuccha to begin shoot for horror film ‘Chhori 2’- Deets inside!

Nushrratt Bharuccha has kick-started the preparation for Chhorii 2. Recently, she won an award for Chhori at the Filmfare Middleeast Awards Night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha to begin shoot for horror film ‘Chhori 2’- Deets inside!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has recently won an award for ‘Chhorii’ at Filmfare middle east awards and has already kick-started the preparation for ‘Chhorii 2’. Now the actress along with her team is all set to kick-start shoot for ‘Chhorii 2’ at the same time when ‘Chhorii’ is clocking 1 year to its release. Bharuccha had won accolades for evolving as an actor in the layered horror film Chhorri and now she is all set to start the shoot for the film, it will be exciting to see how the film unravels.  

Talking about the same, she said, “I am starting to shoot for Chhorii 2 on 27th, it's uncanny because Chhorii released last year on the same date. It's even more uncanny because I just won a Filmfare middle east award for Chhorii and have just come back from the award function and now I am directly diving into the shooting of Chhorii 2. I cannot even begin to tell you how scary the script is. I am doing the Muhurat shoot today. We are celebrating the award we got for Chhorii as well”.   

See the post here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Recently, her film Ram Setu next to Akshay Kumar was released and received positive response from the fans and critics alike. Fans and netizens got excited to seeing Nushrratt in a very unique role and totally enjoyed the story of Ram Setu.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films like 'Chhorii 2', sequel of her critically acclaimed film, 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress. 

Live Tv

Nushrratt BharrucchaNushrratt Bharruccha picsNushrratt Bharruccha filmschhoriChhori 2Nushrratt Bharruccha hot picsChhori shooting

Trending news

DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did the iPhone makers get angry in China?
DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK