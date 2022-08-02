Nushrrat Bharuccha to kick-start 'Chorri 2', can't wait to meet the cast!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has received a lot of love from the audience for her film ‘Chhorii’ released last November. Soon after, a sequel was officially announced in December 2021. The actress is now supposed to kick-start shoot of 'Chhorii 2' from November this year.

A source closed to the actress shared, "Nushrratt is super pumped to start shooting for ‘Chhorii 2’. She is looking forward to meet her co-stars and recreate the world of 'Chhorii' with her director, Vishal Furia and also the new cast that he is looking for."

"The actress will go on to the film sets in November. She is currently prepping for ‘Chhorii’ and other upcoming projects. She is in Hyderabad for her film currently which is under wraps, followed by fulfilling other work commitments in Mumbai," the source added.

The film is scheduled to release in 2023. Chhori is the remake of filmmaker Vishal Furia’s 2017 Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’ which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. It is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Abundantia Entertainment. The sequel of the film will also release on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, directed by Jai Basantu Singh. The film was based on the taboo associated with condoms and is currently streaming on Zee5. She will next be seen in the grand Diwali release ‘Ram Setu’, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s next directorial, ‘Selfiee’, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty in prominent roles. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. She has worked on some notable and hit projects including Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' and 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' series among others.