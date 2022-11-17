'Om Shanti Om' duo SRK-Deepika to reunite on big screens before Pathaan? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are coming together on screen with `Pathaan` in January 2023. If you can`t wait any more to watch your favourite duo`s film in theatre, then there`s a surprise for you.

SRK and Deepika`s film `Om Shanti Om`, which recently completed 15 years, is all set to be re-released in over 20 cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad among others.

The screening is scheduled for November 17. The idea behind the special screening of `Om Shanti Om` is of SRK Universe, one of the biggest fan clubs of Shah Rukh.

`Om Shanti Om` is Farah Khan`s directorial. The film marked Deepika Padukone`s Bollywood debut 15 years ago.

The blockbuster revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a successful actress Shantipriya (played by Deepika). But before his love could blossom and his career flourish, he dies in an accident. Thirty years later, he`s reborn and avenges Shantipriya`s death.

After `Om Shanti Om`, SRK and Deepika reunited in films like ` Chennai Express` (2013) and `Happy New Year` (2014). And now the duo will be seen in `Pathaan`, which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

`Pathaan` is helmed by Siddharth Anand, and also stars John Abraham.