OMG 2 Full HD Movie Leaked: Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi Starrer On Tamilrockers, Telegram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much-awaited movie OMG 2 (Oh My God 2) has been hit by the piracy bug which has bitten many movies in the recent times. On the day of its release, the film has reportedly been leaked online on torrent sites.

OMG 2 LEAKED ONLINE

According to a Zoom report, Akki's OMG 2 which also stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles has been leaked online on a number of notorious sites. It is available for free HD watch and download and is found in 360p, 480p, and even 1080p on different sites.



OMG 2 STORYLINE

Akki is not Lord Shiva but one of his messengers or Shiv Gan, whom Mahadev himself assigns the task through Nandi - his Vaahana as per the Hindu mythology. There is Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional acting chops at the display with Akshay Kumar's towering presence in a divine and larger-than-life avatar.

Yami Gautam plays a fierce lawyer in this courtroom drama with a difference. Comic timing and dialogues look perfect and it's an out-and-out family watch.

In the first part of the OMG series, Paresh Rawal was seen in a pivotal part and Akshay featured Lord Krishna's avatar. OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai and remains one of the keenly awaited sequels this year.

‘OMG 2’ released on August 11 in theatres where it faces Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.

MOVIES HIT BY PIRACY

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Reports suggest Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has also been leaked online.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also marred by the piracy bug. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

Also, Telugu comedy-drama Bro featuring South superstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles was also hit by piracy.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)