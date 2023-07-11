topStoriesenglish2633854
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Looks Enthralling As Lord Shiva; Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Shine Along

The teaser gives a glimpse of the characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam. The second installment is about a man who has a massive belief in God and the almighty stands by him no matter what. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A sequel to the 2011 film 'Oh My God' has been highly awaited, and audiences can finally witness its first glimpse as the makers have dropped the teaser on social media. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Lord Shiva in Amit Rai's directorial.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam. The second installment is about a man who has a massive belief in God and the almighty stands by him no matter what. Akshay's Shiva avatar is enough to give goosebumps as he has adapted the character well and gelled himself into it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Earlier, the makers teased fans by unveiling the character posters of the star cast. While Yami Gautam will play a lawyer in the film, Pankaj Tripathi is a firm believer in God. The makers also released a  video revealing Akshay Kumar's look.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in lead roles and will release on August 11. The film will have a major rival, however, as it will be clashing with Sunny Deol's highly awaited 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues' which will also release on the same day.

