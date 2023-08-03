OMG 2 Trailer: 'Godly' Akshay Kumar Comes To Pankaj Tripathi's Rescue - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 trailer is here and it looks every bit interesting. In the 3 minute 12 seconds long trailer, the makers have shown Akki as not Lord Shiav but one of his messengers or Shiv Gan, whom Mahadev himself assigns the task through Nandi - his Vaahana as per the Hindu mythology.

OMG 2 TRAILER REVIEW:

A few seconds into the trailer and you know, the film is going to entertain the desi audience. There is Pankaj Tripathi's exceptional acting chops at the display with Akshay Kumar's towering presence in a divine and larger-than-life avatar. Take a look here:



Yami Gautam plays a fierce lawyer in this courtroom drama with a difference. Comic timing and dialogues look perfect and it's an out-and-out family watch.

CBFC CLEARANCE TO OMG 2

A few days back, the CBFC granted an ‘A’ certificate to the film making it Akshay’s first film in 12 years to get an ‘A’ certificate as per IANS. The Examining Committee (EC) of the board, referred the film to the Revising Committee (RC) since the film had a religious angle and the former didn’t want to take any chances. The revising committee had recommended a few cuts and modifications in the film to issue a ‘U/A’ certificate to the film.

In the first part of the OMG series, Paresh Rawal was seen in a pivotal part and Akshay featured Lord Krishna's avatar. OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai and remains one of the keenly awaited sequels this year.

‘OMG 2’ will be released on August 11 in theatres where it will clash with the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.