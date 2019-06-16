close

Father's Day 2019

On Father's Day, Mahesh Bhatt thanks his daughters Pooja, Alia and Shaheen

Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director`s chair after almost 20 years with 'Sadak 2', starring Alia, Pooja, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@maheshfilm

Mumbai: In a departure from tradition, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt marked Father`s Day on Sunday by thanking his daughters Pooja, Alia and Shaheen.

Sharing a photograph of himself with his actress and filmmaker daughter Pooja, Bhatt Senior wrote: "Thank you Pooja for standing firmly by my side and helping me take on the challenges of life in my stride."

He also shared a photograph of his other daughters actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt: "Thank you Shaheen and Alia for adding to the perfume of my life." 

Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director`s chair after almost 20 years with 'Sadak 2', which will release on July 10, 2020.

Produced by Vishesh Films, 'Sadak 2' stars Alia, Pooja, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

