HANUMAN JAYANTI 2023

On Hanuman Jayanti 2023, Adipurush Makers Unveil Shri Bajrang Bali's Poster From Film

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Today: Showcasing his valour and vehemence towards Raghav, the poster features Devdatta Nage as Shri Bajrang Bali!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty, the makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes the fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch. 

An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from ’Hanuman Chalisa’  "विद्यावान गुनी अति चातुर। रामकाज करीबे को आतुर।" The divine image is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali’s sheer dedication towards the virtues of Raghav portrayed by Prabhas. 

Earlier on Ram Navami, a brand new poster featuring the lead cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage was shared online. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, playing Raavana. 

'Adipurush' is said to be based on a huge budget. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it has been budgeted at over Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in India ever made. Directed by Om Raut, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. 

 

