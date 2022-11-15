topStoriesenglish
On IMDb social handle, get KGF2 trivia to Aishwarya Rai’s film list!

The new IMDb Instagram channel will host exclusive interviews with celebrities. Recent posts have featured content such as top user-rated films and web series, IMDb trivia, and collaborations with popular stars and studios.

Nov 15, 2022
New Delhi: IMDb, one of the most popular and credible sources of information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has recently launched its official social media handles for Indian content. Fans of entertainment may now follow two brand-new social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter, @IMDb in, for the most recent information about Indian movies, web shows, and talent.

Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India while talking about the decsion said, “Entertainment fans across India can now rely on our new social media handles to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch. Our new channels allow us to celebrate and spotlight diverse content from across India, helping fans discover authentic content from around the world".

The channels will celebrate the diversity of titles coming out of India and showcase a balanced representation of cinema and shows from across top languages, like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali. The new @IMDb_in Instagram channel will host exclusive interviews with celebrities. Recent posts have featured content such as top user-rated films and web series, IMDb trivia, and collaborations with popular stars and studios.

Since the channels' launch last month, tens of thousands of viewers have interacted with them and shared their favourite aspects of their favourite Indian actors and musicians.

