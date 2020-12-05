हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actress Kangana Ranaut

On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, Kangana Ranaut shares stills from Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday remembered the late politician on her death anniversary.

On Jayalalithaa&#039;s death anniversary, Kangana Ranaut shares stills from Thalaivi
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who in her upcoming film 'Thalaivi', is essaying the role of late actor and political stalwart J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday remembered the late politician on her death anniversary.

The 'Queen' actor marked the day by tweeting a few stills from her film featuring herself. "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader," she wrote along with the picture on Twitter.

The 33-year-old actor went on to thank the team of the film including the director A L Vijay for "working like a super human" to complete the film."All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go," Ranaut further wrote.

 

In the pictures, Kangana is seen donning the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a pure white saree with red and black coloured borders. 'Thalaivi' is written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The release date of the film has not yet been decided after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

