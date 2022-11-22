On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, FIRST glimpse of 'Shehzada' out, fans call it 'awesome'!

New Delhi: The birthday boy, Kartik Aaryan has treated his fans in the most surprising way possible. The actor who seems to be on a roll has finally dropped the teaser of his most awaited film Shehzada today on the occasion of his birthday as a birthday gift for his fans. Taking to his social media, Kartik shared: "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte…ACTION karte hain !!A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada"

The teaser that would trace Kartik in one of his coolest, craziest, and hottest looks ever. He can be seen doing full on action for the first time with many seeti maar moments in the teaser and all those slow-mo moments really have the audiences drooling for the actor like when he is running in his green shirt and his comic timing always has it. Seems like this film is definitely gonna be full of some typical and healthy Kartik Aaryan comedy too.

This first glimpse is one of the best surprises or treats for his fans as they are definitely super excited. While expressing their excitement, the fans flooded the comment section with their love, writing - "Aww what a surprise", another commented, "Wowo tha's awesome teaser".

Another said, "The Best Birthday Gift Ever", one also wrote, "I'm very excited to see him in Action avatar"

He is currently awaiting the release of his is yet another new avatar of a film, 'Freddy' on 2nd December, and besides Shehzada he will also be seen in 'Satyaprem ki Katha', Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.