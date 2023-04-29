On Sita Navami 2023, Adipurush Makers Launch Enchanting Motion Poster of Kriti Sanon As Janaki - Listen To 'Ram Siya Ram Audio teaser

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami today, team Adipurush paid a special tribute to one of the most revered women in Indian History - an epitome of dedication, selflessness, bravery and purity. The makers unveiled an enchanting motion poster of Janaki starring Kriti Sanon along with the audio teaser of the melodious 'Ram Siya Ram.'

Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity, divinity and courage as Raghav’s consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Janaki's unwavering devotion towards Raghav and is sure to transport the audience to a world of spirituality and devotion.

Their rendition, this soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara.

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is remarked as a pious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush released a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada respectively.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.