‘One Month To Go’: Prabhas And Devadatta Nage Unveil ‘Adipurush’ New Poster- See Pic

Mumbai: A new poster of the upcoming film 'Adipurush' was released on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the lead actors shared the poster on their respective social media handles. Prabhas wrote in the caption, "The devotion of everyone abounds, As Adipurush's arrival resounds. One month to go! Jai Shri Ram."

Actor Devdatta Gajanan Nage also shared the poster with the same caption that Prabhas wrote. The poster depicts an intense and action-packed scene, and it has generated excitement and anticipation among fans of the film. "2023's Highest Grossing Indian Film Loading", a fan commented Another social media user commented, "First day first show at any cost."

The movie will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. It was earlier supposed to be out on January 12, 2023, but got pushed as makers wanted time to correct the portrayal of classic characters in the movie.

See the poster here

The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu languages as it eyes a Pan-India release. The film is made with a massive budget of Rs 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. It is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.

Earlier, Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca." Prabhas will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Salaar' and in 'Project K' opposite Deepika Padukone.