topStoriesenglish2582983
NewsEntertainmentMovies
OSCARS 2023

Oscars 2023: PM Modi Congratulates Guneet Monga And Team As 'The Elephant Whisperers' Wins Academy Award

India won its first Oscar for 2023 for Netflix's 'The Elephant Whisperer' by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga in the Best Documentary Short Film category. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India won its first Oscar for 2023 for Netflix's 'The Elephant Whisperer' by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga in the Best Documentary Short Film category.
  • The director went on to thank the Academy, producer Guneet Monga, her family and dedicated the win to her 'motherland India.'

Trending Photos

Oscars 2023: PM Modi Congratulates Guneet Monga And Team As 'The Elephant Whisperers' Wins Academy Award

New Delhi: India is bringing home two Oscars this year as 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' bag the Academy Award. The nation is super proud of the wins and PM Modi too, has congratulated the teams. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning the Oscar Award.

Hailing the team, he wrote, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars"

India won its first Oscar for 2023 for Netflix's 'The Elephant Whisperer' by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The director went on to thank the Academy, producer Guneet Monga, her family and dedicated the win to her 'motherland India.'

With stunning visuals of Tamil Nadu's nature, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ tells the story of this loving relationship — and earned an Oscar nomination in the documentary short film category.

Guneet Monga bagged her first Oscar back in 2019 as her film 'Period. End of Sentence' won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.

Live Tv

Oscars 2023Oscar awards 2023The elephant WhisperersGuneet Monga Oscar Wins

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?