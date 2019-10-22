'Padosan','Andaz Apna Apna' make it to IFFI

Panaji: Bollywood entertainers such as "Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi", "Padosan" and "Andaz Apna Apna" are among films scheduled for the Open Air Screening segment at the upcoming edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

In its 50th edition this year, IFFI has announced the theme of its Open Air Screening section is ‘The Joy of Cinema'.

This year, screenings will be organised at two venues - Joggers Park (Altinho, Panjim) and Miramar Beach, Panjim from November 21 to 27.

Jogger's Park will screen comedies and related genres, while Miramar Beach will screen select movies of the Indian Panorama section.

"Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi", "Padosan", "Andaz Apna Apna", "Hera Pheri", "Chennai Express", "Badhaai Ho" and "Total Dhamaal" will be screened at Jogger's Park, Altinho.

The list of movies to be screened at Miramar Beach are "Nachom-ia Kumpasar" (Konkani), "Super 30" (Hindi), "Anandi Gopal" (Marathi), "Uri : The Surgical Strike" (Hindi), "Hellaro" (Gujarati), "Gully Boy" (Hindi) and "F2 - Fun and Frustration" (Telugu).