topStoriesenglish2588642
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PAKISTANI QUEER TV ANCHOR

Pakistani Queer TV Anchor And Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Begum Nawazish Ali's Biopic Announced, This Bollywood Actress Might Star In Lead

Pakistani queer television personality Ali Saleem Aka Begum Nawazish Ali's biopic has been announced recently.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 01:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Pakistani Queer TV Anchor And Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Begum Nawazish Ali's Biopic Announced, This Bollywood Actress Might Star In Lead

Mumbai: A new biopic based on Pakistani queer television personality Ali Saleem is in the works. Ali is a Pakistani television host, actor, scriptwriter and impressionist who broke into the mainstream audiences through his impersonations of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and went on to play the cross-dressing Begum Nawazish Ali on various television channels.

Ali, who was biologically born a male to a retired colonel father in Pakistan Army, has sometimes called himself gay, bisexual or at other times even a transsexual. He was also a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 4' back in 2010. Deepak Pandey, CEO of EORTV, who has announced a biopic, has expressed his desire to cast Mallika Sherawat for the part.

He said, "This is a strong story, a story of boldness and courage. The character is multifaceted and needed someone as courageous and undaunted as the Begum thyself. I am planning to approach Mallika Sherawat for this role as she would be apt for a fearless performance like this. It is important to create stories like these that can encourage more and more people to be open about their sexuality and sexual preferences. This is going to be a story of an unapologetically fearless man who's leading a life of his own choice in spite of living in a politically warm environment".

He further mentioned, "Begum Nawazish Ali's background and childhood is interesting but the journey he makes in due course of his life is even more interesting. He has interviewed the who's who from business, politics, entertainment with gusto. He has courted satire and controversy but managed to make a place in the hearts of the common man. His life will make for very compelling content on screen".

EORTV works to build awareness among the society towards the Queer community and educate people about them. The platform showcases queer stories on screen with an aim to normalise it within mainstream society.

 

Live Tv

Pakistani Queer TV AnchorPakistani actressBegum Nawazish AliBegum Nawazish Ali Biopicformer bigg boss contestantMallika Sherawat

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?