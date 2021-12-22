Pallavi Joshi as professor Radhika Menon looks fierce in ‘The Kashmir Files’ motion poster - Watch

New Delhi: After the launch of intriguing motion posters of veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher, the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ have revealed yet another gripping motion poster of National Award-winning actor Pallavi Joshi from the exodus drama.

Essaying the role of Professor Radhika Menon, who is a professor in one of the best universities in the country, Pallavi’s character motivates her students to fight for Azad Kashmir and has very deep political connections. Krishna Pandit, played by Darshan Kumaar, is her trophy for the Azad narrative.

In the motion poster, Pallavi’s character is heard as saying, “Kashmir has never been an integral part of India and this is a historical fact. Agar India Britain se apni Independence ke liye lad sakti hai toh Kashmir Kyun nahi?”

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

After garnering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’ that went on to win the prestigious National Award beginning this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have collaborated again to present yet another hard-hitting film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

