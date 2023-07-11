'Panch Kriti - Five Elements,' A Film That Showcases Rural India In Its Real Form

New Delhi: Indian films have often been criticized for not portraying rural India in an authentic manner. Most of the time, films that are set in villages or smaller towns, are shot on artificially created sets.

The makers of ‘Panch Kriti’ - Five Elements were clear that they didn’t want to go down this path. The film, which features five stories and is set in Chanderi in Bundelkhand, has been largely shot in real locations.

Talking about the importance of shooting in real locations, director Sannjoy Bhargv says, “A set can never offer a sense of realism. That’s the reason I always prefer shooting in real locations. When the audience sees a particular location in a film, they should be able to feel and smell it as well. I strongly believe that rural India is far more beautiful and magnificent than urban India. Unlike cities, villages, and towns are much cleaner and do not suffer from pollution. Aesthetically, too, they are much more pleasant.”

Chanderi has always been known for being a town with historical significance. Apart from its beautiful Jain temples, the quaint town in Madhya Pradesh is known for its natural beauty. The town is surrounded by picturesque hills from all corners and that adds to its visual appeal. All five stories in ‘Panch Kriti’ - Five Elements are shot in and around Chanderi and showcase the different aspects of the town.

“Since there are five stories in the film, the viewers will get to see Chanderi in a new form with each film. Even though it is a small town, it has several interesting aspects to it. We have tried to explore them through the lens of this film. There is a particular reason why we decided to shoot the film in Chanderi. Chanderi, in a way, represents rural India in several ways. The local administration was very supportive throughout the shoot and ensured that everything happened smoothly”, says Sannjoy.

‘Panch Kriti’ - Five Elements is a women-centric film that touches upon several important themes and topics pertaining to women. It also delves into the importance of social movements taking place in India like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhaao Abhiyaan’. Upon the film's release, audience members will get the opportunity to win several attractive prizes through a lucky draw.